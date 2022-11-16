Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 49,596 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,751,720.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $497.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,533.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

