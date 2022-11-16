DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of DoorDash worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,673 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

