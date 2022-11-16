Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

