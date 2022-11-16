Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Semtech Trading Up 3.0 %

SMTC opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

