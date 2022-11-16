Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

