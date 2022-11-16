Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

DUK stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

