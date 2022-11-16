Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Leslie’s worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,298 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $17,467,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $16,272,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $12,974,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.