Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 322.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.