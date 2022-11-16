Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ICU Medical worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $160.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.77.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

