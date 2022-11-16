Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.1 %

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,186 shares of company stock worth $14,573,380. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

