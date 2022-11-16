Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of EVERTEC worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 35.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

