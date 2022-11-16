Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.56% of American Software worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in American Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in American Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

American Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $580.26 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.88. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Insider Activity

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

