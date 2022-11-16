Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.