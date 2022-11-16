Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

