Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,790 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $414.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

