Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,813 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,813 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,674.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,010 shares of company stock worth $1,338,238 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

