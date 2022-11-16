Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of NCR worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NCR by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,486 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NCR opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.