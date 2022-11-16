Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,607 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,607 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.15. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.05.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

