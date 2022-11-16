Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

