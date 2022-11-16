Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Steven Madden worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

