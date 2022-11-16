Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Eastman Chemical worth $50,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eastman Chemical

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.