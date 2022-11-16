Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $1.70 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Edgio Stock Up 6.3 %

Edgio stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

