Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EGIO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Edgio stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

