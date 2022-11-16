eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

EHTH stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

