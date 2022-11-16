eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.
eHealth Stock Down 10.7 %
EHTH stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.41. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.
Institutional Trading of eHealth
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.