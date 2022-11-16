Elme Communities (ELME) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Elme Communities to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80% Elme Communities Competitors 16.64% -71.19% 2.49%

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Elme Communities pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 126.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $169.15 million $16.38 million -48.67 Elme Communities Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 16.63

Elme Communities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elme Communities and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 0 0 0 N/A Elme Communities Competitors 2082 11589 13186 294 2.43

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Elme Communities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Elme Communities competitors beat Elme Communities on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

