Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.43.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

