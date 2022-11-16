Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,261 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

