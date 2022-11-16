Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

