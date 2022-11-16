Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Endava worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after acquiring an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

