Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 2,400 ($28.20) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

