Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

