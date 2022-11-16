Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Entegris by 9.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 26.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Up 6.7 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

