Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after acquiring an additional 473,955 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.