Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in CarMax by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

