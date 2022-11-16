Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

FRC opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

