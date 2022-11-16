Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

