Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 367,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 131,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 741,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,239. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

CPRX stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

