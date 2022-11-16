Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $74,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Shares of ZM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

