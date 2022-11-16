Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 799,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $13,168,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.