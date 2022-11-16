Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.00.
Equifax Price Performance
NYSE:EFX opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.
Insider Activity at Equifax
In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 799,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $13,168,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
