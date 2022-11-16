Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,513 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Equitable worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after buying an additional 714,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,020,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.