Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PlayAGS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 12.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 136.6% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 147,620 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.