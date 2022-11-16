Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

