Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

