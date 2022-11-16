Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.80.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $616.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.82. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

