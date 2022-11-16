Financial Analysis: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) versus fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both information companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $638.35 million 1.13 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -1.19

Analyst Ratings

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

This is a summary of current ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33 fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 120.30%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23%

Summary

fuboTV beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

