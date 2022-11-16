First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

