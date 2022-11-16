First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 601,555 shares.The stock last traded at $131.18 and had previously closed at $132.58.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 534,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

