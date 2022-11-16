Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head to Head Review

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 24,357.34 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.97 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 334.10 -$401.35 million ($1.63) -1.74

Profitability

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fisker and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% Workhorse Group N/A -149.99% -113.11%

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fisker and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 Workhorse Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 73.65%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 70.79%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

