FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:FLT opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

