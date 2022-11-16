Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.